Commissioners lower speed limits on 8 Thurston County roads

The Board of County Commissioners voted 3-0 Tuesday to approve an ordinance that will lower the speed limits on portions of eight Thurston County roads.
Prior to the board’s vote, during the public comment segment of the meeting, Johnson Point resident Greg Walker urged the commissioners to leave a section of Sleater Kinney Road Northeast at 50 mph because it’s in a rural area.
The road is wide, and most people will continue driving 50 mph because that’s what they’re used to, said Walker, a retired traffic engineer with the county and the city of Olympia.
“You’re putting more speeders on the roadway,” he said. “... Speed limits don’t change the habits of the drivers.”
Sleater Kinney has four speed limits, including an area that is 25 mph on a portion that is managed by the city of Lacey, said Scott Davis, interim county engineer.
“There will still be four (speed limits) out there, but the zone will be a lot more logical, at the end of the day, and easier for motorists,” Davis told the commissioners.
The following changes were created with passage of the ordinance:
▪ Hunter Point Road Northwest, from Steamboat Island Road Northwest to Salty Drive Northwest, 50 mph to 40 mph; and from Salty Drive Northwest to dead end, 50 mph to 35 mph.
▪ Salty Drive Northwest, 50 mph to 35 mph.
▪ Schirm Road Northwest, 50 mph to 35 mph.
▪ Sleater Kinney Road Northeast, from 0.3 miles south of 26th Avenue Northeast to 26th Avenue Northeast, 35 mph to 40 mph; and from 26th Avenue Northeast to 36th Avenue Northeast, 50 mph to 40 mph.
▪ Wright Road Southeast, 50 mph to 35 mph.
▪ 83rd Avenue Southeast, 50 mph to 30 mph.
▪ 86th Avenue Northwest, 50 mph to 35 mph.
▪ 169th Avenue Southwest, 50 mph to 40 mph.
