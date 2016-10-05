Trump says locals pronounce ‘Nevada’ wrong while pronouncing it wrong

New York native Donald Trump’s latest campaign swing through Nevada included a lecture to supporters at a rally in Reno about the correct way to pronounce the name of their state. He insists it’s “Neh-VAH-da.”
The Republican presidential candidate performed an exaggerated form of his preferred pronunciation from the stage at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Wednesday afternoon.
He declared that “nobody says it the other way.”
Donald Trump lookin like an idiot while lecturing about saying Ne-vah-DUH wrong https://t.co/zy6tlYhi6j— American Bridge (@American_Bridge) October 5, 2016
The confused silence from the crowd mixed with a few shouts of disagreement indicated that quite a few Nevadans pronounce their home state “Neh-VAD-uh.”
American Bridge, a group that supports Hillary Clinton, immediately put up a video on Twitter declaring that Trump was “looking like an idiot” for getting the name wrong.
Comments