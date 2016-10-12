Two women accuse Trump of unwanted sexual touching

Two women accused Donald Trump of touching them sexually without their consent, the New York Times reported Wednesday, just three days after the Republican presidential nominee insisted in a debate that he had never engaged in such behavior.
One of the women alleges that Trump grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt during a flight more than three decades ago. The other says he kissed her on the mouth outside an elevator in 2005.
Trump denied the allegations in an interview with the Times. In a statement issued by his campaign after the story was published, spokesman Jason Miller said, “This entire article is fiction.”
On Friday, The Washington Post reported a 2005 video on which Trump can be heard making vulgar comments about physically forcing himself on women sexually.
At Sunday’s debate, Trump was asked by a moderator whether he ever behaved in such a way.
“No, I have not,” he responded.
Jessica Leeds, 74, told the Times that she sat beside Trump in the first-class cabin of a flight to New York when she was 38. She didn’t know him. Leeds said Trump groped her and tried to reach up her skirt. “His hands were everywhere,” she said.
The second woman, Rachel Crooks, was a 22-year-old receptionist at a real estate company in Trump Tower who said she came face to face with Trump outside an elevator there in 2005. She said that after she introduced herself to Trump and they shook hands, he would not let go, kissed her cheeks and “kissed me directly on the mouth.”
“I was so upset that he thought I was so insignificant that he could do that,” she said.
Days later, Trump, then recently married to his wife, Melania, came to her office and requested her phone number, saying he planned to give it to his modeling agency. Crooks was skeptical, but agreed. She was never contacted by the agency, the Times reported.
Neither Crooks nor Leeds reported their descriptions to the authorities. They did talk about them with friends and family, the Times reported. Both Leeds and Crooks say they support Hillary Clinton’s campaign for president, the Times reported.
In a Tuesday phone interview with the Times, Trump denied all the claims.
“None of this ever took place,” he said. As a reporter questioned him about the women’s claims, he told her: “You are a disgusting human being,” according to the Times.
Miller, in his statement, accused the Times of a “completely false, coordinated character assassination” against Trump. He called it a “political attack.”
In the video reported by The Post on Friday, Trump says he is “automatically attracted” to beautiful women, and “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”
He adds: “And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”
“Whatever you want,” says another voice, apparently that of Billy Bush, then of “Access H0llywood.”
“Grab them by the p---y,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”
Another newspaper, The Palm Beach Post in Florida, reported Wednesday night that a woman said Trump groped her at his Mar-a-Lago estate 13 years ago, reported The Associated Press. Trump’s campaign said her allegation “lacks any merit or veracity.”
The Palm Beach Post reported that Mindy McGillivray, 36, of Palm Springs, Fla., did not report to authorities her 2003 encounter with Trump at the time but had shared the story with close friends and family. A man who had accompanied her to Mar-a-Lago that day, Ken Davidoff, told the newspaper he vividly remembers McGillivray telling him Trump had groped her.
Davidoff said he had brought McGillivray with him when he joined his father to shoot pictures during a concert by singer Ray Charles on Jan. 24, 2003. After the show, as people were saying goodbye to Charles, McGillivray felt “a pretty good nudge, more of a grab” close to the center of her bottom, she told the newspaper.
“I turn around and there’s Donald. He sort of looked away quickly. I quickly turned back, facing Ray Charles, and I’m stunned,” she said.
McGillivray said she considered making a scene at the time but decided “to stay quiet.” Trump’s remarks at the second debate in which he denied groping women changed her mind, she said.
