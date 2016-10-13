Australian state Parliament declares Donald Trump a ‘revolting slug’

Donald Trump isn’t feeling the love from Australians.
On Thursday, the New South Wales Parliament in Australia declared Trump a “revolting slug” unfit for public office due to his lewd comments about women.
“This house condemns the misogynistic, hateful comments made by the Republican candidate for the president of the United States of America, Mr. Donald Trump, about women, minorities including the remarks revealed over the weekend that clearly describe sexual assault,” said member of Parliament Jeremy Buckingham during his official remarks.
The official motion “agrees with those who have described Mr. Donald Trump as a revolting slug unfit for office.”
Buckingham’s declaration drew laughter from the Sydney-based chamber, and the motion passed unanimously.
“It’s great that all sides of Australian politics, from conservatives to liberals to greens, agree that Donald Trump is a ‘revolting slug’ and completely unfit for public office,” said Buckingham, a member of the Green Party.
A host of foreign leaders have lashed out against Trump, with Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa saying, “His discourse is so dumb, so basic.”
