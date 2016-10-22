Olympia will unveil 2017 budget; public hearings scheduled for November

City staff will present Olympia’s preliminary 2017 operating budget at 7 p.m. Tuesday during the Olympia City Council meeting.
The total budget is about $139 million and includes new revenue from the Metropolitan Parks District, higher utility rates and a 1 percent increase in property taxes, according to the city. The budget is about 4.9 percent higher than 2016’s expenditures.
The budget document will be available to the public Wednesday on the city’s website, olympiawa.gov.
A public hearing about the operating budget will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 during a council meeting at City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E.
Also on that date, there will be a public hearing for the $142 million Capital Facilities Plan, which is a list of projects with an outline of their costs, financing and construction timelines for 2017-2022.
Concerns listed by the Olympia Planning Commission include the plan’s lack of a time frame and funding for replacing Percival Landing, according to a letter to the council last week.
City finance director Jane Kirkemo noted that the updated Capital Facilities Plan also lacks the following: Funding for a new or expanded Olympia Timberland Library, supplemental funding for sidewalks and bike lanes, a general fund project that addresses sea level rise, adequate funding for sidewalk maintenance, funding for a downtown parking structure, and a funding strategy for the city’s maintenance center on Eastside Street.
The council is expected to adopt both the operating budget and the Capital Facilities Plan on Dec. 13.
