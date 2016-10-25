4 reasons Trump won’t be able to pull a Brexit-like surprise victory

0:42 Lacey Police investigate morning Martin Way bicycle accident Pause

2:41 An inside look at marijuana growing operation Forbidden Farms

3:45 DC Pete Kwiatkowski talks Utah, Troy Williams

4:15 Former Olympia mayor establishes consulting business

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

4:00 Highlights No. 2 Tumwater rides big second half to seventh straight Pioneer Bowl win

1:28 Gallery opens in downtown Olympia in time for Arts Walk

2:17 13th Annual Apple Affair presses on

1:25 WATCH: Response to massive earthquake on Vashon Island