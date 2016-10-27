Politics & Government

October 27, 2016 9:09 AM

Plenty of convenient locations available for ballot dropoff

The deadline for dropping off or mailing your ballot is 8 p.m. Nov. 8, but why wait? Drop boxes are white with red and blue lettering. They are open 24 hours a day and are emptied regularly by two elections staff members.

For your convenience, you can drop your ballot off at one of these convenient locations throughout Thurston County:

Lacey Area

▪ Fire District 3, Station 34: 8407 Steilacoom Road SE

▪ Fire District 3, Station 35: 3701 Willamette Drive NE

▪ Lacey City Hall: 420 College St SE, Lacey

▪ Lacey Post Office: 5815 Lacey Blvd SE (next to the drive up mail boxes on Clearbrook Dr. SE)

▪ Martin Village: 5600 Martin Way E (Parking lot by Taco Bell)

▪ Woodland Retirement and Assisted Living Community: 4532 Intelco Loop SE

Olympia Area

▪ Church of the Good Shepherd - 1601 North Street SE

▪ Gloria Dei Lutheran Church - 1515 Harrison Ave NW

▪ Crain's Office Supply - 1006 4th Ave E

▪ Haggen NW Fresh- 1313 Cooper Point Rd SW (at the far end of the parking lot near Pier 1 Imports)

▪ The Evergreen State College - 2700 McCann Plaza Dr NW

▪ Thurston County Courthouse - 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW

Tumwater Area

▪ Black Lake - Fire 5, Station 1 - 5911 Black Lake Boulevard SW, Olympia

▪ Tumwater Timberland Library - 7023 New Market St SW

▪ Tumwater School Administration - 621 Linwood Avenue SW

North County

▪ South Bay - Fire 8, Station 81 - 3506 Shincke Road NE, Olympia

▪ South Bay - Fire 8, Station 83 - 5046 Boston Harbor Rd NE, Olympia

South County

▪ Bucoda - 103 S Main St (across the street from the Liberty Market)

▪ Tenino School District Administration - 301 Old Highway 99 N

Southeast County

▪ Lackamas Elementary - 16240 Bald Hill Road SE, Yelm

▪ Rainier City Hall - 102 Rochester Street W

▪ Yelm Schools Administration - 110 1st Street N (in the parking lot across the street from the building)

Southwest County

▪ Grand Mound Center - 19949 Old Highway 99 SW, Rochester

▪ Littlerock - Fire 11 - 10828 Littlerock Road SW

▪ Rochester - Fire 1, Station 3 - 18346 Albany Street SW

Steamboat Island

▪ Fire 13, Station 1 - 3707 Steamboat Loop NW, Olympia

