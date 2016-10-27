Plenty of convenient locations available for ballot dropoff

The deadline for dropping off or mailing your ballot is 8 p.m. Nov. 8, but why wait? Drop boxes are white with red and blue lettering. They are open 24 hours a day and are emptied regularly by two elections staff members.
For your convenience, you can drop your ballot off at one of these convenient locations throughout Thurston County:
Lacey Area
▪ Fire District 3, Station 34: 8407 Steilacoom Road SE
▪ Fire District 3, Station 35: 3701 Willamette Drive NE
▪ Lacey City Hall: 420 College St SE, Lacey
▪ Lacey Post Office: 5815 Lacey Blvd SE (next to the drive up mail boxes on Clearbrook Dr. SE)
▪ Martin Village: 5600 Martin Way E (Parking lot by Taco Bell)
▪ Woodland Retirement and Assisted Living Community: 4532 Intelco Loop SE
Olympia Area
▪ Church of the Good Shepherd - 1601 North Street SE
▪ Gloria Dei Lutheran Church - 1515 Harrison Ave NW
▪ Crain's Office Supply - 1006 4th Ave E
▪ Haggen NW Fresh- 1313 Cooper Point Rd SW (at the far end of the parking lot near Pier 1 Imports)
▪ The Evergreen State College - 2700 McCann Plaza Dr NW
▪ Thurston County Courthouse - 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW
Tumwater Area
▪ Black Lake - Fire 5, Station 1 - 5911 Black Lake Boulevard SW, Olympia
▪ Tumwater Timberland Library - 7023 New Market St SW
▪ Tumwater School Administration - 621 Linwood Avenue SW
North County
▪ South Bay - Fire 8, Station 81 - 3506 Shincke Road NE, Olympia
▪ South Bay - Fire 8, Station 83 - 5046 Boston Harbor Rd NE, Olympia
South County
▪ Bucoda - 103 S Main St (across the street from the Liberty Market)
▪ Tenino School District Administration - 301 Old Highway 99 N
Southeast County
▪ Lackamas Elementary - 16240 Bald Hill Road SE, Yelm
▪ Rainier City Hall - 102 Rochester Street W
▪ Yelm Schools Administration - 110 1st Street N (in the parking lot across the street from the building)
Southwest County
▪ Grand Mound Center - 19949 Old Highway 99 SW, Rochester
▪ Littlerock - Fire 11 - 10828 Littlerock Road SW
▪ Rochester - Fire 1, Station 3 - 18346 Albany Street SW
Steamboat Island
▪ Fire 13, Station 1 - 3707 Steamboat Loop NW, Olympia
