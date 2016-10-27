Correct ballot return date or we’ll sue, Democratic Party chairman tells Pierce County

An instruction from the Pierce County Auditor’s Office that voters should mail their ballots four days before Election Day violates state law by not making it clear that the postmark deadline for ballots is Nov. 8, not Nov. 4, the state Democratic Party chairman said Thursday.
Jaxon Ravens, the chairman of the Washington State Democrats, held a press conference in downtown Seattle Thursday to announce the party is thinking of suing Anderson over the informational insert her office sent out with ballots last week.
Flanked by two lawyers, Ravens said the party wouldn’t file a lawsuit against Anderson’s office if she sends out a press release including the correct date by which ballots must be postmarked, posts the date clearly on the Pierce County Auditor’s website, and sends a new mailing to all voters in Pierce County telling them they have until Nov. 8 to send their ballots.
The voters of Pierce County “should not be given misleading information about when their vote counts,” Ravens said.
“Everyone who received that ballot needs to get a correction,” said Ravens, who said the “misleading insert” sent out by Pierce County has the potential to “confuse and disenfranchise” voters.
The Pierce County ballot insert, which accompanied about 484,000 ballots last week, said “Return your ballot early!” with a reminder, “Mail by November 4 (Stamp required).”
The insert also said voters could drop off their ballot at one of the county’s official election drop boxes by 8 p.m. Nov. 8., the date of the general election.
Kevin Hamilton, a lawyer working for the Washington State Democrats, said the ballot instructions from the Auditor’s Office violate state law that says, “The voter must be instructed to either return the ballot to the county auditor no later than 8:00 p.m. the day of the election or primary, or mail the ballot to the county auditor with a postmark no later than the day of the election or primary.”
Anderson has said her office was including the information as a guideline to ensure all voters’ ballots will be postmarked by Election Day. Under state law, ballots that aren’t postmarked by Nov. 8 won’t be counted.
She said the Auditor’s Office was following new guidelines from the U.S. Postal Service recommending that elections officers tell voters to mail ballots back a week before the due date.
The new guidelines were prompted by the Postal Service’s slower delivery speeds, as well as reports of missing or illegible postmarks on ballots across the country.
The outside of the Pierce County ballot return envelope still includes instructions that ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, not the earlier date of Nov. 4. The election date of Nov. 8 is also printed on the ballots.
