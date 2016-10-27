Cost of business and tee time? Obama golf in Florida cost $3.6 million, report says

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest Pause

2:35 Huskies coach Chris Petersen previews Utah one last time

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

1:52 Joint Base Lewis-McChord Artillery Battalion welcomed home

0:42 Lacey Police investigate morning Martin Way bicycle accident

2:25 How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

1:59 Pete Carroll: Rookie George Fant 'ready to play' at LT for Seahawks

1:14 Emergency overnight shelter opened in Olympia for windstorm