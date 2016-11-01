Clinton will be attacked for her ambition if she’s president, Obama says

2:02 "I voted" stickers are still a hit for some voters Pause

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

2:46 Interfaith All Souls Day Service remembers those nearly forgotten

2:53 Pete Carroll says 'Lot of work to do' after Seahawks' loss to Saints

1:21 Phoebe's Pastry Cafe readies for Halloween opening in west Olympia

3:24 Macklemore and Ryan Lewis bring hip hop to O-Town

2:48 South Puget Sound Community College celebrates day of the dead

0:50 Job counts in Pierce and Thurston counties above pre-recession highs

1:58 Huskies coach Chris Petersen talks Utah, penalties, playcalling and more