Put down those cellphones, new Florida House speaker tells legislators

1:17 June Doyle shares the changes she has seen in her 101 years Pause

6:29 Revisiting Carbon Glacier 10 years after epic Mount Rainier flood

1:48 Barnes Lake Showing Improvement

1:24 2016 Turn Back the Clock Run

1:37 Rob Rice Homes' owners reflect on South Sound home buying trends

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

2:31 River Ridge 59, Lindbergh 13: Hawks score nine TDs, advance to state playoffs

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement

2:13 Pete Carroll "No change" in Seahawks' waiting for Kam Chancellor to heal