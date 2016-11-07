Pot and potty: Commissioners will hold marijuana hearing, consider septic plan changes

Election Day will be busy for the Thurston County Commissioners, who have two hot topics on their meeting agendas on Tuesday afternoon.
The three-member board will conduct a public hearing at 3 p.m. in County Courthouse Building One, Room 280, 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW, Olympia, to take comment on extending the interim zoning regulations for state licensed marijuana producers, processors and retailers.
The existing interim ordinance is sent to expire on Nov. 10, according to county spokeswoman Meghan Porter. To view a full text of the proposed ordinance, go to www.co.thurston.wa.us/planning/.
Directly after that hearing, beginning at about 3:30 p.m., the commissioners will convene as the Board of Health to consider a resolution that would adopt updates for Thurston County’s on-site sewage system management plan, Porter said.
One of the biggest changes: Replacing the way the county collects certain septic fees with an annual charge to all septic owners via their property statements.
The tiered fee structure ranges from $22 to $66 a year, depending on location of the septic system and documented water-quality problems in the area, according to county documents. There are about 53,000 septic systems in the county.
For more information on the plan, go to http://www.co.thurston.wa.us/Health/ehomp/.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments