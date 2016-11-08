Texas man arrested after attempting to vote twice

A man was arrested in Fort Bend County, Texas for attempting to vote twice Tuesday, the county sheriff’s office announced in a tweet.
The voter claimed he was working for Donald Trump and that he was simply testing the voting system, the sheriff’s office said.
Arrest: We can confirm 1 arrested for attempting to vote a second time. Claimed he worked for Trump and was testing the system.— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) November 9, 2016
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office Monday night, residents of Fort Bend County are not assigned specific polling places and can vote anywhere in the county.
In an October rally, Trump had called on his supporters to vote twice if they suspected their first vote might not be counted, by visiting a nearby voting center and having them turn over a new ballot to void the old one.
“Do you think those [mail-in] ballots are properly counted?” he asked a crowd in Greely, Colo. on Oct. 30. “Perhaps I’m a more skeptical person, okay?”
But according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office, a voter cannot modify their ballot in the state after it is received by a voting official, Fox 31 reported.
The only states in the country that allow voters to change their ballots after casting them are Connecticut, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to KERA. Texas is not among them.
The Texas arrest was also not the first incident of double voting recorded during this election: An Iowa woman was arrested a day before Trump’s rally for casting two votes in Polk County, which includes the capital of Des Moines.
