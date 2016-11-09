Politics & Government
Thurston County's new septic system plan includes annual fees
Art Starry, director of Thurston County Environmental Health, gives the Thurston County Commissioners and Board of Health background about proposed updates for the county's on-site septic system management plan on Nov. 8, 2016. The Board of Health adopted the plan with a 2-1 vote, and will hold a public hearing on teh propsed fees on Dec. 6. Video by Lisa Pemberton, The OlympianLisa Pemberton lpemberton@theolympian.com