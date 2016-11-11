Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

About 200 stood on the steps of the capitol building and chanted slogans against the election of Donald Trump.
Citizens rally at Capitol in protest of police brutality

About 300 supporters of Washington for Good Policing and Justice 4 Jackie rallied on the Capitol steps in Olympia in to support the passage of Initiative 873 as a first step in revising Washington's current policing laws that they say make prosecuting police officers for a fatal shootings nearly impossible.

Hillary or the Donald: Which mask will you wear?

For a costume shop in Tacoma, Wash., it is a seasonal opportunity to see where patrons stand on the political divide. Mary Johnson, owner of Northwest Costume on 6th Avenue, ordered dozens of masks featuring the presidential candidates – Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. Sales so far have been tepid, but customers reactions have been colorful.

