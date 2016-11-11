Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

Jaxon Ravens, Chairman of the Washington State Democrats, announces the party's intention to sue the Pierce County Auditor's Office if they don't make efforts to inform voters that their ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4, not Nov. 8. Ravens held a press conference to discuss the potential lawsuit in downtown Seattle Thursday.
About 300 supporters of Washington for Good Policing and Justice 4 Jackie rallied on the Capitol steps in Olympia in to support the passage of Initiative 873 as a first step in revising Washington's current policing laws that they say make prosecuting police officers for a fatal shootings nearly impossible.
With retired Washington state Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerry Alexander serving as discussion facilitator State Representative Sam Hunt (left) and Thurston First Bank president and CEO Jim Haley prepare to present their pro and con platforms, respectively, during a question
An avid mountain biker and Olympia native, Jim Graham stopped by several spots on trails in the Capitol State Forest on Sept. 11 to talk about personal experiences with illegal shooting and also visited the county gravel pit near Waddell Creek Road, which serves as a target shooting area.
For a costume shop in Tacoma, Wash., it is a seasonal opportunity to see where patrons stand on the political divide. Mary Johnson, owner of Northwest Costume on 6th Avenue, ordered dozens of masks featuring the presidential candidates – Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. Sales so far have been tepid, but customers reactions have been colorful.
Governor Jay Inslee and Republican candidate for governor Bill Bryant answered questions at the Asian Pacific American Community Summit at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall on September 15, 2016. Then translators relayed the messages into more than a dozen different languages.
A public hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, to take input on a proposed $20 per vehicle annual license fee that would be used to fund road and bridge projects in Thurston County. One of the projects would be replacement of the bridge over Blooms Ditch on Littlerock Road Southwest, south of Tumwater.