Farewell party set for Commissioner Sandra Romero

A farewell celebration for retiring Thurston County Commissioner Sandra Romero will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Room 280, Building 1, at the Thurston County Courthouse, 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW, Olympia. The event is open to the public.
Romero, a Democrat, has served on the three-member Board of County Commissioners since 2009. She previously served 12 years in the state House of Representatives, and is a former member of the Olympia City Council.
Retired Sheriff Gary Edwards was recently elected to replace Romero in the District No. 2 seat, which represents Yelm, Lacey and the eastern portion of Thurston County.
Refreshments will be provided at the reception.
For more information contact Becca Pilcher at 360-786-5747 or pilcher@co.thurston.wa.us.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments