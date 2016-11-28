Trump to tap Georgia’s Price for health and human services secretary

0:18 Thurston Sheriff's car, foot and K9 pursuit ends in arrest in Tillicum Pause

1:50 2016 Olympia Downtown for the Holidays celebration

2:39 Pete Carroll eventually cuts off questions about Seahawks' O-line

4:38 Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

1:45 Huskies coach Chris Petersen recaps Apple Cup, previews Pac-12 title game

2:07 Civil war veteran James Powers will get a proper burial

1:42 Richard Sherman after Seahawks' loss at TB: "We gave them a couple"

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia