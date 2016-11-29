Dump Obamacare, then figure out its replacement, key GOP leader says

2:39 Pete Carroll eventually cuts off questions about Seahawks' O-line Pause

2:07 Civil war veteran James Powers will get a proper burial

0:18 Thurston Sheriff's car, foot and K9 pursuit ends in arrest in Tillicum

1:42 Richard Sherman after Seahawks' loss at TB: "We gave them a couple"

1:23 Demolition begins at Lacey ballpark

4:38 Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park

0:43 Police escort train through downtown Olympia

1:50 2016 Olympia Downtown for the Holidays celebration

1:45 Huskies coach Chris Petersen recaps Apple Cup, previews Pac-12 title game