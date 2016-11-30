Trump choice for HHS secretary could repeal free birth control without act of Congress

3:35 Students and faculty members walk out at Saint Martin's University Pause

5:04 Timberline holds off Foss, 80-70, in nonleague opener

1:36 2016 Capitol Rotunda holiday tree arrives

0:18 Thurston Sheriff's car, foot and K9 pursuit ends in arrest in Tillicum

1:06 Trump supporter reacts to presidential election

10:05 Thurston County's new septic system plan includes annual fees

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

2:18 Democrats threaten to sue Pierce County over ballot date notice