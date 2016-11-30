Nancy Pelosi survives the challenge to her leadership of House Democrats

3:35 Students and faculty members walk out at Saint Martin's University Pause

0:18 Thurston Sheriff's car, foot and K9 pursuit ends in arrest in Tillicum

5:04 Timberline holds off Foss, 80-70, in nonleague opener

1:36 2016 Capitol Rotunda holiday tree arrives

0:58 Train backs away from Olympia protesters

1:52 Joint Base Lewis-McChord Artillery Battalion welcomed home

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

2:20 7 Snow-free (usually) winter hikes

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese