Top Democrats seek new rule that would force Trump’s Cabinet to release tax returns

1:19 Pierce County Sheriff’s SWAT team shoots suspected cop killer Pause

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

0:30 November weather goes out with a roar

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia

0:29 Suspect in police shooting killed after standoff in East Tacoma

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

2:34 Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell: Tampa Bay game 'sped up' for Russell Wilson because of pass protection issues

3:06 Lacey Fire District 3 and Medic 1 push for CPR awareness

3:35 Students and faculty members walk out at Saint Martin's University