Civil rights groups urge Senate to reject Sessions as attorney general

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia Pause

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

0:30 November weather goes out with a roar

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

4:38 Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park

0:58 Train backs away from Olympia protesters

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

1:49 Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art