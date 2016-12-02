Who should be Donald Trump’s voice for veterans? Some vets weigh in

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia Pause

1:06 Trump supporter reacts to presidential election

10:05 Thurston County's new septic system plan includes annual fees

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

2:18 Democrats threaten to sue Pierce County over ballot date notice

1:16 Citizens rally at Capitol in protest of police brutality

6:32 Pros & Cons of Olympia college tuition tax measure outlined

2:07 Waddell Creek homeowner contends with ongoing shooting noise

2:48 Jim Graham talks about his experiences with illegal shooting at Capitol Forest