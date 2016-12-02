Thurston County’s proposed 2017-18 budget expected to outspend revenue

Thurston County Commissioners will hold public hearings on the proposed 2017-18 budget next week.
It’s the first time the county will implement a two-year spending plan, and the first time the Board of County Commissioners has used group prioritization in developing the budget, officials say.
The county’s department heads and elected officials were invited to give their recommendations for allocation on additional spending “to focus spending on initiatives that align with the strategic plan of the county and produce the maximum outcomes or close critical service gaps,” according to the budget document.
“I’m excited about the changes we have implemented in this budget process,” Commissioner Bud Blake said in a news release. “We are hoping to improve financial stability and predictability.”
However, just as officials have been predicting for several years, the county expects to bring in less money than it plans to spend during the next budget cycle.
Preliminary figures show an overall expenditures of $314.6 million for 2017 and $317.9 million for 2018. That compares to $303.8 million for 2016. Meantime, the county expects to bring in $307.8 million in revenue in 2017 and $293.5 million in 2016.
The county’s general fund, which is directly overseen by the County Commissioners, is proposed at $98.3 million for 2017 and $99.2 million for 2018, compared to $93.8 million in 2016.
The 342-page document can be viewed on the county’s Web site: www.co.thurston.wa.us.
Commissioner Sandra Romero said the priority spending process and two-year budget planning has helped the county balance its spending with programs that are most valued by residents.
“Looking at a two-year cycle will also help provide for accountability and transparency and better align the budget with strategic plans and goals,” she said in a news release.
The local housing market is up, sales tax revenue is about 7 percent ahead of this time last year and unemployment is about where it was before the Great Recession, according to assistant county manager Robin Campbell.
However, the county’s main source of revenue, property taxes, are still capped at 1 percent growth annually and aren’t keeping up with inflation that averages 3 to 5 percent a year, officials say. In order to maintain the current level of services and programs and balance the books, officials will need to transfer a portion of the county’s ending fund balance — essentially its reserves or rainy day account — into the general fund.
“Balancing the demand for county programs with the need for a prudent set-aside is tough,” Commissioner Cathy Wolfe said in a news release. “But we need those reserves in case the economy falters or we get more unfunded mandates from the state or federal governments. We also need to have funds to take care of county residents and infrastructure should we have an emergency like a major wind storm.”
The county’s ending fund balance was $13.4 million in 2015, and is expected to be about $10 million in 2016. Under the proposed spending plan, the ending balance will dip to $8.8 million in 2017 and drop even further — to $8.07 million — in 2018.
Of course, the spending plan could change as the commissioners take input from department heads and elected officials who will likely try to make their case for requests that didn’t get initial funding, and input that’s given during the public hearings. In addition, the county has two newly elected independent commissioners, Gary Edwards and John Hutchings, who will replace Romero and Wolfe in a few weeks. Both campaigned on bringing change to the county’s spending on certain programs, including law enforcement and Mazama pocket gopher reviews.
The budget is scheduled for adoption on Dec. 16.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
If you go
The Thurston County Commissioners will hold public hearings next week on the proposed 2017-18 budget. People can give input at sessions about specific topics, or attend general hearings on any part of the budget each evening. The hearings will be in Room 280 of Building One, Thurston County Courthouse, 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW, Olympia. The schedule is as follows:
Monday
1:30 p.m. Law and Justice (Clerk, Coroner, District Court, Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff, Superior and Juvenile Courts, Public Defense)
4 p.m. General Government (Assessor, Auditor, Board of County Commissioners, Treasurer, Human Resources, Central Services)
6 p.m. Capital Facilities Plan
6:15 p.m. General budget hearing
Tuesday
1:30 p.m. Transportation, Environment and Land Use (Resource Stewardship and Public Works)
4 p.m. Health and Human Services (Public Health and Social Services, Emergency Services)
6 p.m. Proposed fees for updates related to the county’s on-site sewage system management plan
6:30 p.m. General budget hearing
Comments