Public hearing set on proposed annual septic fees in Thurston County

Thurston County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday about a proposed annual fee for property owners with septic systems.
The plan includes a tiered structure with fees that range from $22 to $66 a year, depending on the location of the septic system and documented water-quality problems in the area. In some cases, certain fees that now are applied to septic tanks in the county would be canceled if the new fee structure is adopted, according to Thurston County Environmental Health director Art Starry.
Last month, the Commissioners, in their role as the Board of Health, voted 2-1 to adopt the changes to the county’s on-site septic system management plan, which includes the new fee structure for the 53,000 homes on septic in unincorporated areas of the county.
Commissioner Bud Blake voted against the proposal, saying he supports improving septic and water quality, but doesn’t think the plan was necessary. Meanwhile, Commissioners Sandra Romero and Cathy Wolfe, who are retiring this month, said they believe the new fees will help ensure drinking water is safe.
The hearing will be in Room 280 of Building 1 of the Thurston County Courthouse, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments