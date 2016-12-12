Rex Tillerson’s rise boosted by savvy negotiating in Vladimir Putin’s Russia

2:30 Civil War veteran interment ceremony Pause

1:05 Olympia rush-hour traffic

2:37 Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

6:40 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on why Seahawks should absolutely be concerned about loss in Green Bay

2:03 Pete Carroll on Seahawks getting smashed at Green Bay: "Miserable...terrible night"

1:36 Richard Sherman after Packers smack his Seahawks: "We appreciate the wake-up"

1:29 LB K.J. Wright on Seahawks' 38-10 loss at Packers: "Kind of embarrassing"

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese