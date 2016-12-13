Trump won on emotional issues, not weak Democratic message, Pelosi says

1:00 Tumwater Christmas Tree Lighting Festival 2016 Pause

1:19 Pierce County Sheriff’s SWAT team shoots suspected cop killer

0:58 Train backs away from Olympia protesters

2:39 Richard Sherman renews ripping NFL for Thursday games, calls turnaround 'a poopfest'

1:05 Olympia rush-hour traffic

0:58 State representative says she didn't violate ethics rules

3:56 Peach Bowl press conference at UW

6:40 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on why Seahawks should absolutely be concerned about loss in Green Bay

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family