Gov. Inslee announces budget proposal

Gov. Jay Inslee and guests help introduce the governor's proposed 2017-2019 operating, capital and transportation budgets.
Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Elections 2016

Citizens rally at Capitol in protest of police brutality

About 300 supporters of Washington for Good Policing and Justice 4 Jackie rallied on the Capitol steps in Olympia in to support the passage of Initiative 873 as a first step in revising Washington's current policing laws that they say make prosecuting police officers for a fatal shootings nearly impossible.

Politics & Government

Waddell Creek homeowner contends with ongoing shooting noise

​Pointing to the sound of gunfire in the distance on Sept. 7, Waddell Creek homeowner Marshall Oatman has been one of the residents near the edge of Capitol Forest who has contacted DNR most frequently regarding the ongoing noise. He maintains that he's not against target shooting, but would like to see a specified location established much further away from area homes instead of the current nearby shooting pit.

Politics & Government

Hillary or the Donald: Which mask will you wear?

For a costume shop in Tacoma, Wash., it is a seasonal opportunity to see where patrons stand on the political divide. Mary Johnson, owner of Northwest Costume on 6th Avenue, ordered dozens of masks featuring the presidential candidates – Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. Sales so far have been tepid, but customers reactions have been colorful.

