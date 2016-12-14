Gov. Inslee announces budget proposal

Art Starry, director of Thurston County Environmental Health, gives the Thurston County Commissioners and Board of Health background about proposed updates for the county's on-site septic system management plan on Nov. 8, 2016. The Board of Health adopted the plan with a 2-1 vote, and will hold a public hearing on the propsed fees on Dec. 6.
Jaxon Ravens, Chairman of the Washington State Democrats, announces the party's intention to sue the Pierce County Auditor's Office if they don't make efforts to inform voters that their ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4, not Nov. 8. Ravens held a press conference to discuss the potential lawsuit in downtown Seattle Thursday.
About 300 supporters of Washington for Good Policing and Justice 4 Jackie rallied on the Capitol steps in Olympia in to support the passage of Initiative 873 as a first step in revising Washington's current policing laws that they say make prosecuting police officers for a fatal shootings nearly impossible.
With retired Washington state Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerry Alexander serving as discussion facilitator State Representative Sam Hunt (left) and Thurston First Bank president and CEO Jim Haley prepare to present their pro and con platforms, respectively, during a question
Pointing to the sound of gunfire in the distance on Sept. 7, Waddell Creek homeowner Marshall Oatman has been one of the residents near the edge of Capitol Forest who has contacted DNR most frequently regarding the ongoing noise. He maintains that he's not against target shooting, but would like to see a specified location established much further away from area homes instead of the current nearby shooting pit.
An avid mountain biker and Olympia native, Jim Graham stopped by several spots on trails in the Capitol State Forest on Sept. 11 to talk about personal experiences with illegal shooting and also visited the county gravel pit near Waddell Creek Road, which serves as a target shooting area.
For a costume shop in Tacoma, Wash., it is a seasonal opportunity to see where patrons stand on the political divide. Mary Johnson, owner of Northwest Costume on 6th Avenue, ordered dozens of masks featuring the presidential candidates – Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. Sales so far have been tepid, but customers reactions have been colorful.