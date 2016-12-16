SC’s Rep. Mick Mulvaney to be named Trump’s budget director

1:19 Pierce County Sheriff’s SWAT team shoots suspected cop killer Pause

1:17 Thurston Libertarians celebrate Bill of Rights Day

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

2:21 Highlights: Capital heats up, holds off surge to top Peninsula, 69-65

6:19 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Seahawks winning NFC West, Richard Sherman's outburst

2:03 Coach Pete Carroll talks to the media Friday after Seahawks' win

0:49 Thurston County Commission votes on limiting use of ICE holds

3:56 Peach Bowl press conference at UW

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese