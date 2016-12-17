What's your definition of politically independent?

Puyallup State Representative Melanie Stambaugh welcomes the chance to defend herself against charges that she violated legislative ethics rules by posting state-funded photos and videos to the Facebook page she used during her campaign.
Jaxon Ravens, Chairman of the Washington State Democrats, announces the party's intention to sue the Pierce County Auditor's Office if they don't make efforts to inform voters that their ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4, not Nov. 8. Ravens held a press conference to discuss the potential lawsuit in downtown Seattle Thursday.
About 300 supporters of Washington for Good Policing and Justice 4 Jackie rallied on the Capitol steps in Olympia in to support the passage of Initiative 873 as a first step in revising Washington's current policing laws that they say make prosecuting police officers for a fatal shootings nearly impossible.
With retired Washington state Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerry Alexander serving as discussion facilitator State Representative Sam Hunt (left) and Thurston First Bank president and CEO Jim Haley prepare to present their pro and con platforms, respectively, during a question
Pointing to the sound of gunfire in the distance on Sept. 7, Waddell Creek homeowner Marshall Oatman has been one of the residents near the edge of Capitol Forest who has contacted DNR most frequently regarding the ongoing noise. He maintains that he's not against target shooting, but would like to see a specified location established much further away from area homes instead of the current nearby shooting pit.