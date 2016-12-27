Final words from retiring Thurston County Commissioners

The Thurston County Commission voted on a new ordinance on Nov. 29 that will restrict the county's use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds. The new policy states that the county will only honor civil immigration hold requests for people who have been convicted of a violent or serious crime.
Art Starry, director of Thurston County Environmental Health, gives the Thurston County Commissioners and Board of Health background about proposed updates for the county's on-site septic system management plan on Nov. 8, 2016. The Board of Health adopted the plan with a 2-1 vote, and will hold a public hearing on the propsed fees on Dec. 6.
Jaxon Ravens, Chairman of the Washington State Democrats, announces the party's intention to sue the Pierce County Auditor's Office if they don't make efforts to inform voters that their ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4, not Nov. 8. Ravens held a press conference to discuss the potential lawsuit in downtown Seattle Thursday.