Will Trump keep sanctions against Russia? Overturning them won’t be easy

1:21 Giant menorah lit in Olympia Pause

4:15 Alabama OL Jonah Williams talks friendship with Jake Browning

4:50 A grateful Sheriff John Snaza eager to get back on the beat

1:30 Many Layers to Massage Industry

4:11 Alabama OLB coach Tosh Lupoi knows many UW players

1:34 Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"