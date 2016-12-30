Incoming NC governor sues to stop elections board overhaul

Governor-elect Roy Cooper filed a lawsuit on Friday challenging the North Carolina General Assembly’s special session law that revamps the state elections board.
The Democratic governor has asked the courts to hold an emergency hearing Friday afternoon to block the law from taking effect while the lawsuit is pending.
The law was set to take effect on Sunday, when the North Carolina State Board of Elections would officially have ceased to exist.
The law would merge the elections board with the State Ethics Commission, which administers ethics laws governing lobbyists, elected officials and government employees. The merger was approved by the Republican-led legislature during its special session earlier this month and signed by Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, one of several changes attempting to limit the power Cooper.
Cooper’s attorneys argue in the lawsuit filing that the change violates the state’s constitution.
“The General Assembly passed a bill that, among other things, radically changes the structure and composition of the executive agency responsible for administrating our state’s election laws,” the lawsuit says. “Those changes are unconstitutional because they violate the separation of powers provisions enshrined in the North Carolina Constitution by shifting control over that agency away from the governor to the General Assembly.”
To bolster that argument, they cited a case decided by the state Supreme Court earlier this year in which the justices found that the legislators had overstepped their authority in trying to establish a new commission to regulate coal ash. McCrory successfully sued to block that commission.
Before the special session law, Cooper would have had the power to appoint three of the five Board of Elections members. Under the new configuration, he’d only get to appoint four of the new board’s members – and two of them must be Republicans. Legislative leaders would appoint the other four members, and the entire board must split evenly between Democrats and Republicans.
Those appointees would not start until July 1. Until then, the current State Ethics Commission members will hold the seats – a group that doesn’t have much experience with election law. The State Board of Elections members who presided over 2016’s contentious early voting and post-election complaints would end their service Saturday.
On Friday, Senate leader Phil Berger issued a statement defending the change and criticizing Cooper’s decision to sue.
“Given the recent weeks-long uncertainty surrounding his own election, the governor-elect should understand better than anyone why North Carolinians deserve a system they can trust will settle election outcomes fairly and without the taint of partisanship,” Berger said, adding that the lawsuit “may serve (Cooper’s) desire to preserve his own political power, but it does not serve the best interests of our state.”
The new law gives puts the current Ethics Commission chair in the chair’s position for the new board, but that seat has been vacant after the resignation of chairman George Wainwright. On Friday, McCrory appointed Raleigh attorney John E. Branch III to serve as the new chairman.
“The new board members are going to need to get up to speed very quickly with election law,” said Bob Hall of the voting rights group Democracy North Carolina. “It (the new law) was slammed through quickly, and that’s unfortunate.”
Jim Phillips, a Greensboro attorney representing Cooper in the lawsuit, argued Friday that the elections board has administrative duties of of overseeing some 500 pages of statutes governing Ekections in North Carolina. He pointed out that Cooper would have no power to name any members to the board for six months.
It’s unclear if the board will set early voting schedules for a 2017 special legislative primary – one of its most contentious duties – before new appointees, including Cooper’s picks, take office on July 1. This year featured early voting disputes in which Democrats on the elections board pushed for extended hours while Republicans largely opposed expansion.
Under the new law, the new elections and ethics board can’t take action with a simple majority – six of eight members must vote in favor. If the board deadlocks, matters could then be appealed to a Wake County Superior Court judge.
Cooper’s lawsuit argues that the supermajority requirement means the new board is “likely to be consistently deadlocked and unable to act” and therefore “will not be able to execute the election laws.”
The lawsuit also notes that if the board can’t get bipartisan agreement on early voting schedules – and courts decline to intervene – the schedules would default to the minimum number of hours allowed by law: A single site open only during weekday business hours and the Saturday before the election.
Cooper referenced that scenario in a news release Friday afternoon. “A tie on a partisan vote would accomplish what many Republicans want: making it harder for North Carolinians to vote,” he said. “It will result in elections with longer lines, reduced early voting, fewer voting places, little enforcement of campaign finance laws, indecision by officials and mass confusion.”
