‘Pizzagate’ supporters claim injured NBA player benched for supporting conspiracy theory

1:12 Husky fans W-hoop it up at airport tailgate party Pause

1:37 Lacey fire victim recounts Christmas Day blaze

4:50 A grateful Sheriff John Snaza eager to get back on the beat

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:34 Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia

2:19 Highlights: Timberline turns up defense, routs Emerald Ridge 62-41

1:21 Giant menorah lit in Olympia

1:30 Many Layers to Massage Industry