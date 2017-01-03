Phil Fortunato is top choice to replace Pam Roach in state Senate

Local Republican officials have named newly elected state Rep. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, as their top choice to replace former state Sen. Pam Roach, passing over an incumbent Republican lawmaker they criticized as too liberal for the district.
Roach, R-Sumner, resigned from the Legislature this week to serve on the Pierce County Council, after serving 26 years as the state senator for the 31st Legislative District.
During a meeting Tuesday, the district’s precinct committee officers omitted state Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, from the list of nominees to take over Roach’s seat.
In a series of speeches, Roach and others pointed to Stokesbary’s support of a recent transportation tax package as evidence he isn’t conservative enough for the right-leaning district.
“Phil doesn’t vote for taxes. His main opponent has done that,” Roach said in a speech supporting Fortunato and criticizing Stokesbary.
In 2015, Stokesbary supported raising the state’s gas tax by 11.9 cents per gallon to generate about $16 billion for transportation projects.
Fortunato, 63, served one term in the state House from 1999 to 2001 before losing his seat. He was elected to the state House again in November.
Also Tuesday, the 31st district officers chose David Patrick, a 70-year-old retired engineer from Bonney Lake, as their second choice to succeed Roach in the Senate. The precinct committee officers named 59-year-old Cheryl Marshall, who served 10 years as Roach’s legislative assistant and is now her county council aide, as their third choice.
Members of the King and Pierce County councils will make the final appointment from among the three candidates at an upcoming meeting, the time and place of which has yet to be announced.
Stokesbary, 31, was re-elected to the state House in November after winning his first term in 2014. He said he supported the gas-tax increase in 2015 to fund much-needed highway improvements.
The transportation tax package also included important language to prevent Gov. Jay Inslee from enacting a clean fuel standard that would have hiked gas prices even higher, Stokesbary said. Many estimated that a low-carbon fuel standard — which the Democratic governor at one point supported — would have raised gas prices by $1 a gallon.
“The reality of 21st-century governing is almost no issue is black and white,” Stokesbary said.
Fortunato said his priority is finding ways to use government resources more efficiently instead of raising taxes.
“If you take your time and look at it, there’s a lot of money ... you’ve just got to find it,” Fortunato said.
The precinct committee officers also selected a trio of nominees to replace Fortunato in the state House, should Fortunato soon be appointed to the Senate.
Those nominees for the potential House vacancy are, in order of preference:
- Sharon Hanek, 60, a tax accountant who recently chaired the Pierce County Charter Review Commission;
- Morgan Erwin, 33, a Seattle police officer and member of the Enumclaw City Council;
- Ted DeVol, 58, a motocross racing promoter and manufacturer of aluminum racing products from Enumclaw.
The 31st Legislative District straddles the King and Pierce county line, and includes the communities of Auburn, Edgewood, Sumner, Lake Tapps, Bonney Lake, Enumclaw, Buckley, South Prairie, Wilkeson and Carbonado.
Melissa Santos: 360-357-0209, @melissasantos1
Comments