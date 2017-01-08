Republicans warn Trump of rift within party unless he’s tougher on Russia

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too Pause

1:24 Rainier’s old schoolhouse gets new life

6:22 Business Q&A with State Farm Insurance agent Kevin Hayward

2:32 Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High

0:51 Permanent restroom approved for Artesian Commons.mp4

5:23 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks restore themselves in the playoffs

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

0:58 Kam Chancellor on what Earl Thomas told team the night before playoff opener

2:34 Richard Sherman back at a Seahawks podium, not for too long but happily