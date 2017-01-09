Trump puts Chinese criticism aside and meets with Chinese business magnate

1:24 Rainier’s old schoolhouse gets new life Pause

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

2:32 Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High

6:22 Business Q&A with State Farm Insurance agent Kevin Hayward

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness"

1:34 Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

0:58 Train backs away from Olympia protesters

0:31 Governor Scott press conference at Broward General