Thurston County Commissioners name interim treasurer

The Thurston County Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to name Steve Larson as interim county treasurer.
The appointment is necessary because County Treasurer Shawn Myers is leaving her elected office to become the assistant state treasurer under Duane Davidson.
Larson is the Treasury Systems Manager, and has worked for the county for about 28 years, with nearly 17 years in the Treasurer’s Office. He served as interim treasurer for about six weeks when former treasurer Robin Hunt left in 2009 for a new job, and didn’t finish her term.
“We’re just ‘business as usual’ until a new treasurer is appointed by the commissioners,” Larson told The Olympian.
One of his first tasks will be making sure property tax notices go out in mid-February as scheduled, he said.
Because county Treasurer is a partisan position held by a Democrat, the Thurston County Democrats will play a big role in finding Myers’ permanent replacement. The three-member Thurston County Commission will make their appointment from a pool of candidates recommended by the party.
Thurston County Democratic Party chairwoman Katie Nelson said the organization will post information on its website this week about applying for the position. The process will include a public forum where candidates will be interviewed. It will be Feb. 4, with the time and location to be announced.
After the forum, the Democrats will choose three finalists.
In addition to possessing the technical skills for the job, Nelson said applicants should be willing to run for the office in November, for the final year of the term, and again a year later, when the term expires.
“I’m feeling really comfortable about the process that we’ve come up with, and I think it will be a good process and ensure that we get good people moving forward — people who can do the job,” Nelson said. “It’s a critical job for the county.”
For more information about the appointment, go to www.thurstondemocrats.org.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments