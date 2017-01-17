Former Black Caucus chair skipping inauguration, cites concern about Trump and Russia

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

0:50 'Power' march

1:26 MLK Day education rally draws thousands to the Capitol

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese