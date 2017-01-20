Trump sets record for most prayers in inaugural ceremonies

2:13 Black Hills girls rout WF West in battle of 2A basketball powers Pause

0:22 Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

1:12 Video: 'El Chapo' gets fingerprinted

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

1:42 Thomas Rawls: Flag on KPL was a "vital part" of Seahawks' season-ending loss at ATL

2:31 Russell Wilson after Seahawks' season ends in ATL: "We still believe"

2:38 Chehalis auto repair shop embraces cutting-edge technologies

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

1:47 Pete Carroll says Seahawks are in the middle of run "not end of anything"