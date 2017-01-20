Man charged with threatening Obama’s life recently worked as accountant in S.C.

A man connected to Beaufort is charged with threatening to kill President Barack Obama in Facebook posts made last week.
William Peterman Jr., 33, of Medford Lakes, N.J., and Beaufort, said he would kill the president because Obama had an affair with a woman he said was his fiancee, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer.
A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania about the charges listed Peterman as from Medford Lake and more recently Beaufort. A William Peterman Jr. of the same age provided an address in Ashton Pointe apartments related to a Beaufort traffic ticket last August, Beaufort County court records show.
Peterman worked as an accountant in Beaufort from January 2016 until September 2016, according to a resume posted to his personal website. He listed his main address as Reading, Penn.
The federal charges from the U.S. Secret Service say Peterman told agents he believed Obama admitted an affair with his fiancee during the president’s farewell speech Jan. 10 in Chicago.
“I typed the words and posted them,” he said, according to his arrest affidavit. “He [Obama] wronged me. He got sex for himself.”
The posts on Facebook say God chose the woman to be his wife, the Inquirer reported. And although Peterman’s posts said he had scheduled the wedding for Jan. 20 and booked a reception at a Pennsylvania hotel, the Inquirer report said the woman does not know him. Her coworkers said she had never met him before he “showed up at her office several months ago screaming her name.”
The Facebook page appears to have since been deactivated.
Peterman, who is in federal custody and faces up to five years in prison if convicted, pleaded guilty to stalking charges brought by another person last year, the Philadelphia newspaper reported.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, Burlington County (N.J.) prosecutors and the Mercer County (N.J.) Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s release said. The case is being prosecuted by assistant U.S. Attorney Anita Eve.
“This case and the resulting indictment demonstrates the Secret Service’s proactive stance investigating threats against those we are sworn to protect,” James Henry, the special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service Philadelphia field office, said in a statement. “When brought to our attention — whether in person, electronically or written, the Secret Service takes every threat very seriously.”
This story will be updated.
Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
