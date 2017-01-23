A Little Golden Book parody teaches kids ‘alternative facts’

0:49 Hands On Children's Museum's Snow Days weekend Pause

0:59 Olympia's Artesian Commons draws diverse visitors

0:22 Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

1:31 Grant will help preserve Olympia Brewing Co. artwork

3:47 Women's March fills the streets Olympia

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

3:58 Markelle Fultz discusses Huskies 94-72 loss to Utah

2:16 Peacock Vintage struts antiques with a mid-century modern twist

1:02 Olympia Wrestler Layn Pannkuk eyeing state title