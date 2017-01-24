Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

Incoming Thurston County Commissioner John Hutchings gets a quick protocol tutorial from the Clerk of the Board LaBonita Bowmar as another new member Gary Edwards gets a briefing on the use of the microphones from Susan Willis of Thurston Community Television before Commission chair Bud Blake open the first public meeting of the year Jan. 3.
Thurston County Commissioners John Hutchings and Gary Edwards take their oaths of office during a ceremony at South Puget Sound Community College on Dec. 28, 2016. The event, which was organized by the Thurston County Auditor's Office, featured the swearing in of seven elected officials.
Shouting, "Not Our President" and other slogans a group of approximately 100 protesting President-elect Donald Trump gathered in front of the Legislative Building for a short 9 a.m rally Monday at the state capitol.
The Thurston County Commission voted on a new ordinance on Nov. 29 that will restrict the county's use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds. The new policy states that the county will only honor civil immigration hold requests for people who have been convicted of a violent or serious crime.