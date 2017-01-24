Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

In her first committee meeting, County Councilwoman Pam Roach has the microphones turned off, leading to three minutes of dead air.
Pierce County Courtesy

Politics & Government

Two new faces join Thurston County Commissioners office

Incoming Thurston County Commissioner John Hutchings gets a quick protocol tutorial from the Clerk of the Board LaBonita Bowmar as another new member Gary Edwards gets a briefing on the use of the microphones from Susan Willis of Thurston Community Television before Commission chair Bud Blake open the first public meeting of the year Jan. 3.

Editor's Choice Videos