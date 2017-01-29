Steve Bannon’s newfound importance has Twitter users pushing to #StopPresidentBannon

1:00 Lunar New Year Lion Dance 2017 Pause

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze

2:41 Lunar New Year Celebration

1:30 New ownership adds upgrades to Browsers Books

2:47 Highlights: Mickelson's record-breaking night helps Capital clinch No. 1 seed out of 3A SSC

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player

1:56 Sparks fly at heated competition among top high school welders

2:41 Lorenzo Romar recaps 86-75 loss at Arizona State

0:48 Holder Ridge hike at Taylor Mountain near Maple Valley