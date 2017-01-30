Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington"

Gov. Jay Inslee talked about Washington state's decision to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, the federal department of homeland security and high ranking Trump administration officials during a press conference on Monday.The lawsuit is alleging that key provisions of President Trump's immigration executive order are unconstitutional. "It is an insult and danger to all of the people in the state of Washington," Inslee said.
Legislative leadership offers early session outlines

Democratic State Representatives Kristine Lytton and Pat Sullivan join their Senate counterparts Sens. Sharon Nelson and Chrisitne Rolfes (left-right) for a Jan. 17 press availability to discuss the status of early legislation in the 2017 Legislative Session in Olympia while Republican legislators Senators Curtis King and Mark Miloscia along with Rep. J.T. Wilcox and Rep. Shelly Short joined Senate Majority Leader Mark Schoesler for their party’s overview on education funding later on Tuesday.

Two new faces join Thurston County Commissioners office

Incoming Thurston County Commissioner John Hutchings gets a quick protocol tutorial from the Clerk of the Board LaBonita Bowmar as another new member Gary Edwards gets a briefing on the use of the microphones from Susan Willis of Thurston Community Television before Commission chair Bud Blake open the first public meeting of the year Jan. 3.

