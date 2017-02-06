They owe property taxes on their shuttered businesses. Will the County Commissioners forgive that debt?

About 30 businesses that owe Thurston County personal property taxes might get that debt wiped away.
The Thurston County Treasurer’s Office has asked the Board of County Commissioners for permission to write-off about $13,000 in unpaid taxes for 2016 and prior years.
About $9,500 of that debt is from businesses and corporations that are closed and have no assets, or went bankrupt. An additional $3,400 is from mobile homes that have been destroyed.
“A continuous effort has been made by this office to collect the listed taxes,” states a memo from the Thurston County Treasurer’s Office that was included in the Commissioners’ weekly agenda packet. “The time, effort and expense to collect these taxes are not in the best interest of the county or other taxing districts.”
The 10 businesses listed with the highest debt that’s been deemed “uncollectible” by the county are:
▪ Erin Air, about $2,366.
▪ Bonjour Cupcakes, about $1,376. (Debt was occurred at two locations.)
▪ TWC Aviation, about $767.
▪ Capelli 8 Salon, about $724.
▪ Xsalonce, about $699.
▪ Aqua Via, about $586.
▪ Mac N More, about $525.
▪ Whitefish Services, about $437.
▪ Spoil Me Nails, about $320.
▪ Yelm Bootcamp, about $318.
The County Commissioners are scheduled to consider the Treasurer’s Office request during their 2 p.m. meeting Tuesday (Feb. 7) at the county courthouse, Building One, Room 269, 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW, Olympia.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
