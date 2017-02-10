Trump’s plan to lock up more immigrants could profit privately run detention centers

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population Pause

2:49 Aretha Franklin performs at the inauguration of President Obama

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

0:46 Sunday snow gives the South Sound a real taste of winter

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

2:46 Police use of deadly force discussion at Legislative Academy

1:19 Capitol rally for affordable housing draws several hundred

1:08 Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington"