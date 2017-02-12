Department of Education misspells name in tweet, then misspells the apology tweet

3:14 Olympia says goodbye to longtime educator and advocate Pause

1:21 Mandy Morrison shows how she makes macramé

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

1:45 Matchless Brewing makes move to its own space

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

1:15 Quixote Village celebrates 10 years as a community

5:24 Fourth-ranked Prairie Falcons fly past cold-shooting Timberline, 72-25

4:11 Lorenzo Romar discusses Huskies 85-61 loss at Utah

2:15 Black Hills High School Theater and Music presents 'The Music Man'