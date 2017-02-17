Politics & Government

February 17, 2017 7:00 AM

Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 17, 2017: ‘Fake media not happy,’ Kellogg considered for NSA

President Donald Trump, traveling to Charleston Friday morning, addressed the response to his press conference the previous day and hinted at his thoughts on replacing his national security adviser in a series of tweets.

Trump had sought to play up his election victory and denounce several leaks from the White House and federal government in the news conference, countering media reports on the several setbacks that have rocked his nascent presidency. Among them: a judicial ruling against his travel ban, his Labor secretary nominee’s withdrawal from consideration and the firing of his national security adviser.

Trump tweeted that he was evaluating four candidates for that now-vacant position Friday:

Trump’s previous national security adviser, Michael Flynn, tendered his resignation from the job on Monday, after reports surfaced that he had improperly spoken with the Russian ambassador about sanctions and not disclosed those conversations to Vice President Mike Pence.

The administration then approached retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward to replace Flynn, but he declined, citing family commitments, though reports suggested that Harward was also concerned about the control he would have over his staff and amid the tumult of Trump’s White House.

Kellogg is a retired Army lieutenant general — Trump did not disclose names or details of the other candidates he is considering for the role.

Trump also tweeted about the ongoing confirmation of his Cabinet, which he again blamed Democrats for delaying:

