Activist group with 'direct line' to Trump says Muslims are 'jihadists wearing suits'

1:59 Students study threat from invasive New Zealand Mudsnails Pause

8:28 Mary Matsuda Gruenewald tells of going to WW2 internment camps

3:11 Tigers snarl back in second half to oust Tumwater

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:30 Sweet notes at Medicine Creek Winery's Chocolate and Wine Festival

1:26 The REDS open the 9th Oly Old Time Festival

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort